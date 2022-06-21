The State of North Dakota has entered charges against David Martin Handeland, the man who stands accused of murdering 25-year-old Leslie Anne Lyon.
Handeland, the 58-year-old from Epping is being charged with both a class AA Felony, Murder-intentional or knowing — adult victim, and a class C Felony, Terrorizing — with a dangerous weapon — adult victim.
At a hearing on June 21, Judge Benjamen Johnson set Handeland’s cash bond at $1,000,000.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 20, a pretrial conference for 9 a.m. Oct. 11., and the jury trial at 9 a.m. Oct. 24, all with Judge Johnson.
A friend of Lyon, Einar Snell, told the Williston Herald that on June 19 Lyon drove from where she resided in Watford City to Williams County to pick up her daughter from her mother Jennifer Balts’ home north of Love’s travel stop. Handeland was dating Balts and was in the home when Lyon arrived.
According to Snell, Lyon communicated to him throughout the day that Handeland was drunk, verbally abusive, and physically threatening to Lyon. After accidentally declining a call from Lyon, Snell attempted to call her back but did not receive an answer.
Balts, Lyons mother, informed Snell that during the 10-minute window between Snell declining Lyon’s call and attempting to call her back, Handeland had shot Lyons, and that she died moments later.