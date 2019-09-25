MINOT, N.D. — Alexander Justin Pittenger, 25, of Minot, is appealing his conviction for stabbing a man in the torso in Velva on May 25, 2015, to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Pittenger was sentenced in January to five years in prison for the Class C felony aggravated assault charge, which is concurrent with his sentence for having sex with an underage girl in 2015.
The Pittenger case was scheduled to be heard Oct. 4 by the Supreme Court, but Pittenger has waived a hearing.
Pittenger's defense lawyer, William Hartl, argues in a written brief that there was not enough evidence for the jury to find Pittenger guilty of the aggravated assault charge and Judge Michael Hurly erred when he allowed North Dakota State Forensic Examiner William Massello to testify as to what would have happened if the victim didn't receive medical care.
According to the written arguments, Pittenger had been at the home of his then girlfriend on May 25, 2015. The girlfriend, who was 15 at the time, originally claimed that Pittenger, who was 20 at the time, had been with her all night and had never left the house. Twenty months later, after she broke up with Pittenger and gave birth to his child, the girl told authorities that she had lied and that Pittenger did in fact stab the victim, Jacob Wainwright.
Wainwright, who thought he was friends with the girl and was under the impression that they had been dating, called the girl's house and heard a man laughing in the background. He went over to the girl's house and kicked in the door. He then went back to his car. A man with long hair and glasses came out of the house, yelled at him and stabbed him. Wainwright then walked back to his home, where he asked his mother to call an ambulance.
Wainwright had never met Pittenger and was not able to pick Pittenger out of a photo lineup at the hospital with any degree of certainty. A friend had told him that the young woman was dating Alex Pittenger and Wainwright thought Pittenger was the man who had assaulted him.
According to the defense, law enforcement officers also never found a knife or DNA evidence at the young woman's house and Pittenger did not have any cuts, scrapes or bruises on his body after the incident.
Pittenger's former girlfriend testified at the trial that she had seen a scuffle between the two men and Pittenger came back into the house and said, "I stabbed him. I stabbed him." She testified that Pittenger wiped off the knife with water and a Clorox bleach wipe but she didn't know what happened to the knife after the incident. The family turned in a knife that they thought had been used in the stabbing, but it was not identified with certainty.
Massello also testified at the trial about the seriousness of the stab wound that Wainwright sustained and that Wainwright could have died without treatment.
A jury found Pittenger guilty when the case went to trial in McHenry County District Court in October 2017.
Pittenger's defense lawyer, Hartl, is now asking the Supreme Court to overturn the guilty verdict due to insufficient evidence and order that Pittenger be acquitted. McHenry County State's Attorney Joshua Frey argues in his written argument that there was sufficient evidence and the verdict should stand.
Pittenger is also serving a concurrent sentence for Class A misdemeanor corruption of a minor and is required to register as a sex offender.
Last January, the State Supreme Court ordered Pittenger's conviction vacated in district court in Ward County for corruption of a minor in a case involving a second underage girl because of errors made by the judge during his trial.
The Ward County State's Attorney's Office decided not to re-file the charges against Pittenger to spare the alleged victim another trial and because the evidence in the McHenry County corruption of a minor case was considered so strong.