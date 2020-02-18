A 36-year-old man was ordered held without bond after prosecutors say he violated his probation from two convictions for violating a restraining order.
Christian Sky was arrested Thursday, Feb, 13 and was ordered held without bond at a hearing Tuesday. Sky is accused of missing multiple appointments with his probation officer, and the petition to revoke his probation pointed out he was charged with the same crime — a class A misdemeanor count of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order — in Burleigh County in July 2019.
Sky was originally charged in February 2018 with violating a restraining order that a woman who worked at Walmart took out against him. He was convicted of one charge after a November 2018 jury trial and pleaded guilty to the other.
No date has been set for a hearing on the petition to revoke his probation.