A new program called ND Sober Ride aims to help reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.
Arrests, injuries and deaths from driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol are 100% preventable. This program is a technology-based solution and a positive alternative to driving impaired.
ND Sober Ride provides codes to North Dakota drivers to use towards $10 off a ride from the ride-hailing service, Lyft. The first code, NDSoberRide, is available March 2 – 31 during the hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. until codes last to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. New codes will be available during holidays and/or events and will be announced throughout the year.
Lyft codes are unique to each holiday and/or event and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes will be advertised through traditional and digital media and Vision Zero social media channels. Codes are also available on the Vision Zero website. ND Sober Ride plans to expand to include smaller communities by utilizing taxi and other transportation services in the future.
Utilizing ND Sober Ride is a positive choice that drivers can make to take personal responsibility rather than putting themselves and others on the road at risk. Reaching the goal of Vision Zero, the strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries in North Dakota, takes personal responsibility from drivers and passengers. This means always wearing a seat belt, obeying the posted speed limit and driving free from distraction and impairment.
Initial ride program funding is sponsored by AAA – The Auto Group. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lbjork@nd.gov.