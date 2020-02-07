A man whose assault trial was delayed this week because not enough jurors could be found is now facing another criminal charge.
Michael McCreary, 53, was charged Friday, Feb. 7, with tampering with witnesses and informants in proceedings, a class C felony. A bond hearing on the new charge, along with the charges in four other cases McCreary is facing, was set for Friday afternoon.
The new charge is related to an aggravated assault and conspiracy charge McCreary is facing from April 2019. In that case he was accused of attacking someone in exchange for $2,000 from another man, Earl Brewer.
Brewer was charged with a class C felony count of criminal conspiracy. The trials of both men are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12.
McCreary repeatedly called one of the witnesses for the upcoming trial repeatedly on Wednesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. In one conversation, the witness told McCreary that she had to testify against Brewer, but McCreary told her she did not have to.
Instead, he said, she should stick to the same story another witness would testify to, charging documents indicate. He told her that prosecutors would be upset but couldn't do anything.
McCreary also told the witness that telling the same story as the other witness would mean she would prevail in a custody dispute, court records state. Throughout the call, McCreary referenced a recording another witness had.
"McCreary indicates that she needs to stick to the tape, and it's going to come out, and she is going to look stupid if she does not stick to the tape," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
In another call, McCreary told the witness that if she didn't tell the story he was referring to, then damaging information about her past might be brought up in court.
This is the second time McCreary has been charged with tampering with witnesses. In September he was accused of having contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away from as a condition of his release on bond.
McCreary was supposed to go on trial Monday on a class C felony charge of aggravated assault. He was accused of attacking a security guard at the Grand Williston Hotel during a meeting of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club.
Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad declared a mistrial Monday after not enough jurors showed up for the trial. A new trial is scheduled for March 30.