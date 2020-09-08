The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2020-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for a change in funding source from 100% non-Federal funds to Federally funded.
Slide Repair on US 85, North of Long X Bridge – Horseshoe Bend.
Total Cost: $15,000,000
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2020-2023 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than September 23, 2020 to Logan Beise at NDDOT,
608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with
“2020 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.
For more information: Logan Beise, (701)328-2139 or NDDOT Communications, (701)328-4444