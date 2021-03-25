The North Dakota Supreme Court has ordered new trials for two men accused of sexually abusing children after finding Williams County judges improperly closed courtrooms to the public.
On Wednesday, March 24, the North Dakota Supreme Court sent the cases of Everest Moore and Juan Martinez back to Northwest District Court to have new trials. Martinez was convicted of a class AA felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child in February 2019 and sentenced in December 2019 to 15 years in prison. Moore was convicted in October 2019 of eight class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition and sentenced in February 2020 to 10 years in prison.
On appeal, Martinez’s attorneys argued the two times the courtroom was closed were violations of their client’s right to a public trial. A judge ordered the courtroom closed during the testimony of the girl Martinez was accused of raping and of the girl’s counselor.
The Williston Herald objected to both closures, and a member of the media was allowed to remain in the courtroom, but the rest of the public was excluded. In the case of the girl, the Supreme Court said the closure was justified, but not for the counselor.
The prosecution asked to close the courtroom for the counselor’s testimony because the counselor was concerned her testimony could harm her relationship with the girl.
The Supreme Court said that was not a strong enough reason to justify the closure.
“There is no suggestion that the counselor would not have testified fully and truthfully in open court,” the opinion, supported by Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen and justices Daniel J. Crothers and Jerod E. Tufte, reads. “The asserted interest was a risk of harm to her counseling relationship with the victim and her siblings. Without more, that interest is insufficient to satisfy the Waller requirement for an overriding interest. This was error.”
In the case of Moore, a former teacher accused of molesting multiple students while he worked at St. Joseph School, the justices found the judge improperly closed the courtroom during jury selection and at other points, as well.
“The transcript suggests the district court excluded the public to protect the privacy of potential jurors, but the topics discussed were typical of jury selection and not limited to the type routinely discussed in chambers,” the justices wrote. “The court did not inform Moore that he had a right to a public trial. The court did not inquire of Moore to elicit an express waiver of a known right. Instead, the court implied that the defendant had no right to have the proceedings held in front of the public. The record discloses only that the court closed the proceeding apparently as an exercise of discretion rather than as a part of a determination in which Moore had any say in the matter. We conclude this record does not establish a voluntary and intentional relinquishment of Moore’s right to a public trial.”
When a defendant’s right to a public trial is violated, the remedy is a new trial, the justices wrote.
Justice Gerald VandeWalle agreed with the majority in the case of Moore, but not in the case of Martinez. In that case, he said, the defendant can’t use the violation of someone else’s rights for himself.
“So a defendant cannot assert his conviction should be reversed because the public’s First Amendment rights were violated,” he wrote.
Justice Lisa Fair McEvers dissented in both cases, saying the Supreme Court was right to try and clarify the issue, but wrong about the harm done to Moore and Martinez.
“Because the defendants consented to the closures, and no previous precedent existed that consent was not adequate for waiver, there was no obvious violation of either defendant’s right to a public trial,” she wrote. “Even if the defendants’ public trial rights were violated, I do not view the trial process in either instance to be fundamentally unfair. Therefore, I would affirm.”
Neither man’s cases had been scheduled for new hearings as of Thursday afternoon.