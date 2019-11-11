WALSH COUNTY, N.D. — A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck Friday evening, Nov. 8, while responding to a crash on Interstate 29 near Oslo, Minn.
Just before 5 p.m., Trooper Ryan Mugan was responding to a crash near the 161 exit bridge when a 1995 Nissan Altima, driven by 34-year-old Jacob Bakke, of Kennedy, Minn., lost control due to ice on the overpass and sideswiped the patrol car on its front and left side.
Seconds later, a Honda CRV, driven by Kelby Goulet, 19, of Northwest Angle Inlet, Minn., struck the patrol vehicle from the rear. The highway patrol said in the release that the trooper’s emergency red and blue lights, as well as an arrow board, were turned on at the time of the crashes. Goulet had two juvenile passengers, Rowan and Brinley Quast, who were each in a car seat, according to the NDHP.
Mugan was brought to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks and released with minor bruising, highway the patrol said. No other injuries were reported by the drivers or the passengers of the vehicle.
The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating both crashes, according to the news release.