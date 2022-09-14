Purchase Access

On Tuesday, Sept. 13 a motorcyclist was killed after fleeing from the Williston Police Department at dangerous speeds and crashing into an SUV according to the Williston Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol reports.

18-year-old William Chamley of Williston was traveling north on his 2001 Yamaha motorcycle on University Avenue when he struck a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 51-year-old Sherry Kinsella who was leaving a private driveway. The accident happened approximately one minute after the Williston Police Department had called off their pursuit of Chamley due to unsafe driving conditions according to the crash investigation report. Chamley was transported to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston where he was pronounced dead.



