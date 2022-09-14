On Tuesday, Sept. 13 a motorcyclist was killed after fleeing from the Williston Police Department at dangerous speeds and crashing into an SUV according to the Williston Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol reports.
18-year-old William Chamley of Williston was traveling north on his 2001 Yamaha motorcycle on University Avenue when he struck a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 51-year-old Sherry Kinsella who was leaving a private driveway. The accident happened approximately one minute after the Williston Police Department had called off their pursuit of Chamley due to unsafe driving conditions according to the crash investigation report. Chamley was transported to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston where he was pronounced dead.
At approximately 11:41 a.m., a Williston police officer reports that they attempted to initiate a traffic stop when they observed Chamley driving recklessly at high rates of speed in the 1600 block of 26th Street West. Due to unsafe driving conditions, the officer and their supervisor chose to terminate the pursuit, and it was reported that Chamley was attempting to pass cars in the wrong lane of travel while speeding.
The motorcycle struck the SUV on the front driver’s side quarter panel when Kinsella was attempting to make a left turn onto University Avenue at the 33rd block of the avenue. Kinsella was transported to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston for minor injuries. It was reported that she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.