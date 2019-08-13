A 29-year-old New Jersey man was seriously hurt when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck on Monday, Aug. 12.
Dustin Cerruti was heading north on 134th Avenue NW around 5:45 p.m. Monday when he turned right onto 53rd Lane NW, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. As he made the turn, he crashed into a 2014 Ram 2500 pickup driven by Thomas Leimback, 44, of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Cerruti, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Leimback told officers that he believed Cerruti was driving fast and that he didn't see the motorcycle until seconds before the crash.
Leimback, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not inured in the crash.