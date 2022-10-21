Ross Michael Petrie mugshot
Williams County Correction Center

On Oct. 10, several apartments were evacuated at Williston’s Retreat Apartment complex due to police finding approximately 1,500 pounds of homemade explosives in one of the town-house style apartments’ garage. As of noon on Oct. 21, the Williston Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division has cleared all but one apartment for re-occupancy. The apartments were evaluated by a third-party hazardous materials remediation company according to the Fire Department.

After responding to a call for possible narcotics activity, the Williston Police Department realized that they had found much more at the apartment property of 28-year-old Robert Petrie, who was taken into custody on Oct. 12 after investigators identified 1,471 pounds of homemade explosive materials in his garage.



