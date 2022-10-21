On Oct. 10, several apartments were evacuated at Williston’s Retreat Apartment complex due to police finding approximately 1,500 pounds of homemade explosives in one of the town-house style apartments’ garage. As of noon on Oct. 21, the Williston Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division has cleared all but one apartment for re-occupancy. The apartments were evaluated by a third-party hazardous materials remediation company according to the Fire Department.
After responding to a call for possible narcotics activity, the Williston Police Department realized that they had found much more at the apartment property of 28-year-old Robert Petrie, who was taken into custody on Oct. 12 after investigators identified 1,471 pounds of homemade explosive materials in his garage.
Residents of Petrie’s apartment building and a neighboring apartment building were evacuated while police confirmed the items found were indeed explosive.
“The release of 1,000 pounds of explosive materials would have catastrophic consequences for not just the immediate building, but the entire complex,” an affidavit of probable cause said.
Williston Police Department’s Public Information Officer Heather Cook said that the Retreat Apartments’ building management assisted the displaced residents and were extremely helpful throughout the investigation.
At this time, Petrie has one felony charge filed against him by the State of North Dakota; release of destructive forces- willfully- risk. Press releases from the Williston Police Department during the active investigation indicated that more charges are pending.
Petrie had a bond set by a judge at $100,000 and was released from the Williams County Correctional Center on Oct. 17.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. and a jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.