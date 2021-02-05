Police have arrested a 35-year-old Williston business owner and accused him of paying a teenage girl for sex in December.
Joshua Kringen was charged Friday, Feb. 5 with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual purposes, a class A felony, and corruption or solicitation of a minor, a class C felony. Police say he paid a 16-year-old girl $200 to have sex with her after conversations on a dating app.
The girl created an account on the app, which connects “sugar babies” and “sugar daddies,” and the two began talking in December before moving their conversation to Snapchat, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The two discussed what kind of arrangement they were looking for, with both saying they were looking for a no-strings-attached encounter.
Kringen picked the girl up in his pickup and the two had sex, charging documents state. The girl described Kringen and was later able to pick him out of a photo lineup.
During the investigation, detectives were able to tie Kringen to the account through a credit card, court records indicate. The card, which he used to pay for a premium membership with the dating service, had his business, Mondak Sports, as its billing address.
In addition to the conversations with the girl he is accused of having sex with, police documented conversations with several other users on the site. In those, Kringen mentioned being married and wanting to use Snapchat because it was discreet, investigators said.
“The text communications logged by SeekingArrangements along with the account/user data corroborated (the teen)’s information about Kringen's appearance, marital status, and account login/screen name for Snapchat,” investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “That discussions between Kringen and other SeekingArrangement members corroborate the interest to move off of the SeekingArrangement platform, and an interest in pricing sexual encounters.”
Kringen is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing March 3.