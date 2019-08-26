A 27-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in McKenzie County when the Polaris side-by-side he was driving flipped.
The man, who was from Philadelphia, Mississippi, has not yet been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said it would release his name Monday, Aug. 26.
The crash happened when the Polaris was travelling south bound on a private roadway about 2 miles west and 15 miles south of Arnegard when it drove over the crest of hill. The driver overcorrected, then hit a barbed wire fence, which caused the vehicle to overturn, police wrote in a news release.
The vehicle rolled several times, partially throwing the driver through the driver's side window. The man was trapped when the ATV came to rest, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger, 44-year-old Illy Allen from Houston, Texas, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.