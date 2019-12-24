FARGO — A Minot, N.D., man faces five felony charges for allegedly forcing a woman to remain in a Fargo hotel room and subjecting her to a continuous series of physical assaults, including sexual assault.
The charges against Donnie Eugene Lee Jr. include one Class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition and four Class C felony counts that include felonious restraint, domestic violence, terrorizing and preventing arrest.
According to documents filed in Cass County District Court:
Police were called to a Fargo hotel on Saturday, Dec. 21, on a report of a woman who had been assaulted by a male acquaintance.
Police knocked on the door of the hotel room involved and a woman answered the door, gesturing to police to enter the hotel room as she left the area quickly wearing no shoes or socks. A police report indicated the woman showed signs of bruising consistent with having been attacked.
Inside the hotel room, police found Lee passed out on a bed with a switchblade knife lying near him.
Officers were able to rouse Lee, but a short while later he fled from officers, running through the hotel and leaving via an exit before officers were ultimately able to catch up to him and wrestle him to the ground.
The victim told police Lee had kept her in the hotel room for several days and for two days she suffered "nonstop" physical assaults.
She said after Lee passed out, she retrieved a phone that she had been able to hide from Lee and used it to text someone and let them know she was in trouble.
The woman told police that during her ordeal, Lee threatened to kill her and people she cared about, and she believed he meant it.
She said she would occasionally cry out or scream, hoping someone in the hotel would hear her.
"I can't believe no one called the cops! I was screaming!" the woman told officers.
The woman said whenever she would try that, Lee retaliated by grasping her throat, making it difficult for her to breathe.