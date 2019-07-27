In the first six months of 2019, there were 84 misdemeanor marijuana possession charges filed in Williston Municipal court, more than twice as many in the same period in 2018.
On Thursday, Aug. 1, state law is going to change, making possession of less than a half ounce — about 14 grams — of marijuana an infraction. In North Dakota, an infraction is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Right now, possession of any amount of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $1,500.
The change was approved by the Legislature in late April and signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum on May 1.
Between when the governor signed the bill and the end of June, there were 37 marijuana charges filed in Municipal Court, and the court imposed fines totalling $11,100. Five of the first six months of 2019 had more marijuana cases filed than in the same month in either 2017 or 2018.
In February 2017, there were 11 marijuana cases filed, one more than in February 2019.
The increase in cases was matched by an increase in the amount of fines the court imposed. For January through June 2019, the court levied $25,600 in fines. That compares to $12,600 for the same period in 2018 and $14,650 for the first six months of 2017.
City mulling ordinance change
The Williston City Commission is looking at changing its city ordinance to fall in line with the new state law.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 23, the commission unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would bring the city’s penalties in line with the state’s.
Taylor Olson, city attorney for Williston, wrote in a memo that the changes were necessary. “The amendments I have proposed tonight mirror the (changes to state law),” Olson wrote. “As we know, a city ordinance cannot be stricter than a state ordinance, and therefore, we must amend these ordinances.”
Law changed during session
The original attempt to decriminalize marijuana possession failed in the House, and the new bill was the product of amendments to a bill that will also allow prisoners who have completed addiction treatment to be released from prison.
The original versions of the bill would have imposed non-criminal fines on people caught with small amounts of marijuana. After that failed, lawmakers developed a compromise that lessens the penalties but doesn’t totally decriminalize possession.