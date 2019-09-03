A 27-year-old man was ordered held Tuesday, Sept. 3, after he was accused of firing a fatal shot after a Friday night altercation outside a Williston hotel.
Formal charges of murder, a class AA felony, were filed filed Tuesday, Sept. 3, against Reginald Toussaint. Toussaint is accused of killing Cesar Pineda outside the Days Inn and Suites in Williston.
Toussaint was ordered held Tuesday on $1 million bond.
The short affidavit of probable cause offers no details about the moments leading up to the shooting, nor does it offer a possible motive.
Police were called to the hotel around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers were told Pineda had been shot and killed, according to court records.
Employees of the Days Inn told officers that Toussaint, who was staying in room 121, had been the shooter. Police were about to identify Toussaint based on surveillance video, charging documents state.
Toussaint was arrested late Saturday.
Williston Trending Topics News Radio reported Sunday that Toussaint had gotten into an argument with someone outside the hotel, and Pineda stepped in.
At a bond hearing Tuesday, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, said he was asking for the $1 million bond because he thought Toussaint was dangerous.
"I believe that the defendant is a threat to the people here of Williams County," Madden said.
Madden said Toussaint had a history of failing to appear in court, even on minor charges.
Toussaint had been released from the Williams County jail on Friday just hours before the shooting. He was issued a citation in July accusing him of hunting and fishing without a license, a class B misdemeanor.
A bench warrant was issued later in July accusing Toussaint of failing to show for his initial appearance. He was arrested Thursday and given a personal recognizance bond Friday.
"If he won't show up for a B misdemeanor, I don't know why we'd trust him with a double-A felony," Madden told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue.
Toussaint did not speak at the hearing apart from saying he wanted a speedy trial. Sjue told Toussaint, who does not have a lawyer, that he would have to file a written request.
Toussaint is set to have a preliminary hearing on the charge Oct. 2.