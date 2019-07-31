A judge ordered a man accused of running over a person in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday, July 29, held on $1 million bond.
Steven Charles Rademacher, 42, was arrested Monday night after police say he drove into a side lawn and hit multiple people with his black Ford F-150. One of those people, Dyson Bastain, died.
He was charged Wednesday, July 31, with one class AA felony count of murder.
A group of people standing in a yard in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West told police that Rademacher, who lived next door, had been yelling at them, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. People saw Rademacher get in his pickup truck.
Rademacher sped past the group, and people told him to slow down, charging documents indicate. He drove on, then turned around and headed back toward the group.
At the property line, Rademacher jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and into the side yard, court records state. Witnesses told police he drove toward the group that had confronted him earlier.
Rademacher hit several people with his pickup, including Bastain, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Bastain was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Williston, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
After he hit the people, Rademacher continued driving through the yard until he got to an alleyway, then back onto the road, according to court documents. He was arrested a few hours later.
At a bond hearing Wednesday, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson to set bond at $1 million. He cited Rademacher's lengthy criminal history, which dates back to 1994.
Madden pointed out that in 2000, Rademacher pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, both class C felonies. He was accused of stabbing a woman multiple times and then lunging at a police officer with a knife.
In fact, Madden told Jacobson, Rademacher was still on probation for a 2018 methamphetamine conviction.
"His history is basically continuous criminal activity," he said.
Rademacher did not speak at the hearing. Jacobson set his bond at $1 million.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 28.