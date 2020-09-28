Meet Jaakan Williams, incoming Williams County State's Attorney

Jaakan Williams was named the next Williams County State's Attorney earlier this month and will assume office in late October.
Before coming to Williams County, he was a prosecutor with the Devils Lake Regional Child Support unit. The Williston Herald asked Williams about his background and plans for his time in office.
Name: Jaakan A. Williams
Age: 41
Time with Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office: 7 months
Education: Western Michigan University – Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Why you chose law: I chose law because I have yet to figure out why I couldn’t catch a break with professional wrestling!
What interested you in this position?
I’ve been a public servant before and after completing law school. Public service has been my passion. After careful consideration, I thought this was a good opportunity to combine my legal training, experience, and leadership skills to serve an even greater role in my community.
What are your goals for the first two years in the position, before the 2022 election?
Overall, I'm looking to uphold the integrity and professionalism that has been established in the office and to continuing to engage in the community and build relationships with law enforcement.