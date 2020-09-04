A 37-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he punched a pregnant woman, threatened to kill her, forced her to ride with him while he was drunk and eventually crashed the pickup the pair were in.
Kyle Hale was charged Friday, Sept. 4, with a class A felony count of kidnapping, a class C felony count of reckless endangerment, a class C felony count of terrorizing and a class B misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, police responded to a report of a pickup truck that had rolled over on U.S. Highway 85. A woman at the scene said she had been looking for Hale in Watford City and when she found him he punched her in the face and got into his pickup truck, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
The woman said she leaned into the truck from the driver's side to try and take the keys when Hale grabbed her hair, pulled her into the car and hit her face on the dashboard, court records state. He also threatened to put a gun in her mouth and kill her.
The woman told police Hale was very drunk and was swerving. At one point the truck rolled over onto its driver's side, and Hale sent the woman for help, charging documents indicate.
The woman, who is 32 weeks pregnant, climbed out of the truck and ran for help.
Hale is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 1.