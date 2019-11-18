A McKenzie County Sheriff's Deputy was injured when a deer ran out in front of his SUV during a high-speed chase.
Mckenzie County Sheriff Deputy Robert Shipp was in pursuit of a vehicle at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 1806 around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Shipp was attempting to stop the driver Tyler Defoe and passenger Candice Clark who had an outstanding warrant.
Three Affiliated Tribes officers were pursuing Defoe and Clark earlier in the day but lost the vehicle. While Shipp was in pursuit Friday night, a deer ran out in front of his squad car, the Highway Patrol said.
Shipp struck the deer with the front center of his vehicle at a high rate of speed. The crash set off the airbags in the 2016 Chevy Tahoe Shipp was driving. Shipp received minor injuries in the crash and the vehicle had to be towed from the crash scene.
The crash ended the chase and Defoe and Clark were still at large as of Monday afternoon.