Several roads were shut down in Williston on Tuesday afternoon and loud explosive sounds were heard after police located explosive materials inside an occupied apartment. 

At 3:54 p.m. Monday, the Williston Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Seventh Street West after receiving a report of possible narcotic activity according to a release from the Department. During the investigation, materials that were suspected to be explosive were found in the apartment. As a precaution, the building where the items were located and a neighboring building were evacuated. After the evacuation, the Department confirmed that multiple of the suspected items were indeed explosive. Quantity of explosives and exact materials used to create the explosives may be released at a later date.



