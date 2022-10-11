Several roads were shut down in Williston on Tuesday afternoon and loud explosive sounds were heard after police located explosive materials inside an occupied apartment.
At 3:54 p.m. Monday, the Williston Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Seventh Street West after receiving a report of possible narcotic activity according to a release from the Department. During the investigation, materials that were suspected to be explosive were found in the apartment. As a precaution, the building where the items were located and a neighboring building were evacuated. After the evacuation, the Department confirmed that multiple of the suspected items were indeed explosive. Quantity of explosives and exact materials used to create the explosives may be released at a later date.
The Minot Bomb Squad and Bismarck Bomb Squad came to assist the Williston police with processing the scene on Monday night and came back Tuesday morning with more equipment. The Williston Fire Department assisted with ensuring scene safety.
"We have some of the highest trained individuals in the state brought in for this," Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark said.
On Tuesday afternoon, 32nd Avenue West was closed from the 11th Street West intersection to the 26th Street West intersection in order to safely transport the explosive materials to a location near Williston High School that was deemed safe to detonate the items. Williston residents may have heard explosive noises throughout the day as the items were detonated and disposed of by trained professionals. Williston High School confirmed that the location is near the school, and said that it has been deemed safe to continue classes as normal, despite being able to hear the explosive sounds.
On Tuesday evening when the sun began to set, the Bomb Squads shut down operations for the day due to unsafe operating conditions in low light. They plan to resume operations Wednesday morning. The scene will remain secured by law enforcement and the Fire Department. All closed roadways related to this incident are re-open for travel.
The investigation into the explosive materials is still active and evacuated residents cannot return to their homes. The Police Department said that the Bomb Squads have taken over command of the investigation and scene and will be the determining factor to when residents may return to their homes.
Displaced residents should reach out to apartment management for vouchers according to the Williston Police Department.
The Department confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation but a person of interest has been identified.