A Mandan man who police say threatened to “shoot up” a state government agency faces a felony terrorizing charge.
Christopher Chase, 46, allegedly threatened Workforce Safety and Insurance in social media posts, saying “I want them all to suffer the way I have,” and “Gonna take out as many as I can before they kill me so they know what it feels like,” according to a police affidavit. Police responded to a request for a welfare check after a caller saw the posts.
Chase made his initial court appearance on Thursday. His bail was set at $1,000 cash and carries a stipulation that he not have contact with WSI.
He was not listed on the Burleigh Morton Detention Center roster on Friday. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.