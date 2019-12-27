A Mandan man who authorities say fired a weapon inside a Morton County home and pointed it at another person has been charged with three felonies, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Brandon Kostelecky, 24, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 25, and allegedly admitted to firing a warning shot with a 9 mm handgun and is also accused of pointing the weapon at a person at close range and saying “get in the car, we are going for a drive,” according to a police affidavit.
The person, who is not identified in the affidavit, could not escape after taking refuge in the bathroom and locking the door.
Kostelecky was charged with terrorizing, felonious restraint and reckless endangerment, two drug paraphernalia misdemeanors and a disorderly conduct misdemeanor. He is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bail. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.