A man who has been wanted since 2016 for failing to show up at his change-of-plea hearing on a prostitution-related charge has been arrested.
Christopher Watkins, 30, was booked into the Williams County jail on Sunday, July 5. He is facing a class C felony charge of promoting prostitution.
Watkins was originally arrested in October 2015 during a nationwide FBI sting called Operation Cross Country. Police had responded to an online ad offering escort services, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
When police arrived, a woman told them Watkins had brought her to Williston from Minot to work as a prostitute, charging documents indicate. She told officers that Watkins and his girlfriend would post ads online and would take the money she earned from sexual encounters.
Watkins was supposed to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors in early February 2016, but didn't go to the scheduled hearing, court records state. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
The terms of the plea agreement were not available in court records.
Watkins was free on bond after his arrest. When he didn't go to his plea hearing, that bond was revoked. Watkins was scheduled to have a bond hearing Monday, July 6, and a pretrial conference in September.