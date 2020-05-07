A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a Williston High School student in April 2019.
Samuel Hamilton pleaded guilty in February to a class A felony count of criminal vehicular homicide. He was charged after an April 7, 2019, crash that killed Alexis Meduna.
He faced a potential maximum sentence of life in prison after prosecutors filed a motion to have him designated a habitual offender.
Hamilton was sentenced Thursday, 13 months after the crash.
Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue sentenced Hamilton to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended. After his release he will serve three years of supervised probation.
Family and friends of Alexis Meduna spoke during Thursday's sentencing hearing, telling Sjue about the girl's life and the impact her death has had on them.
Dawn Hustad, Alexis Meduna's mother, spoke about the shock she felt when doctors told her that her daughter had severe brain damage and wouldn't survive. After the hospital staff turned off her life support, Hustad had trouble allowing her daughter's body to be taken to the morgue.
"How can I leave my baby?" she recalled thinking. "She needs me. If she can't come home with me, I need to go with her to heaven."
Hustad told Hamilton that she hopes his life never returns to normal, but that she does hope he's able to change his life while he's in prison. She said she expects to be in pain from the loss for the rest of her life.
"It will be an ongoing struggle until the day I'm buried beside my baby," she said.
Kris Meduna, Alexis Meduna's father, said when his daughter was taken it took part of him, as well, something that couldn't be replaced.
"The amount of time you will serve will never be enough for me," he told Hamilton.
Chuck Meduna, Alexis Meduna's grandfather, also addressed Hamilton. He said he was a Christian and believed in forgiveness, but it was extremely difficult
"You have really tested our christian beliefs of forgiveness," he said.
Kalyn Murphy, Alexis Meduna's aunt, echoed that idea.
"I hate that I even know your name," she told Hamilton. "There is no punishment for you that will ever be enough."
Olivia Larson, who had been best friends with Alexis Meduna since sixth grade, said the pair had been inseparable. She spoke of what she now wouldn't get to experience.
"I never got to say goodbye to Lexi, who I considered my other half, my secret keeper and my soulmate," she said
Hamilton was arrested at the scene of the fatal crash in April 2019. Police and prosecutors said he was driving more than 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of ND Highway 1804 and County Road 21.
His pickup slammed into a Jeep Wrangler in which Alexis Meduna was a passenger. The crash killed her and injured the teenage driver of the Jeep.
Hamilton’s behavior at the scene made police believe he’d been drinking, prosecutors said during Hamilton's plea hearing. A blood draw put Hamilton’s blood alcohol concentration at .151, nearly twice the legal limit of .08.
Multiple members of Hamilton's family also spoke at the hearing Thursday, telling Sjue that while Hamilton had a troubled past and had made a terrible decision, they believed he was remorseful and could be rehabilitated.
Bruce Hamilton, Samuel Hamilton's father, said he couldn't imagine the pain Alexis Meduna's family and friends were living with. He wished he could have reached out to them, he told Sjue.
"There was nothing I could say or do that would reduce the anguish they were going through," he said.
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked for a sentence of 30 years in prison, with 10 years suspended and 20 years to serve. He pointed to Hamilton's extensive criminal history and to his actions directly before and after the crash as reasons.
"Every single thing that happened here was preventable simply by the defendant not drinking and driving," Madden said.
Erich Grant, Hamilton's defense attorney, asked for a sentence of 10 years in prison with five years suspended and five to serve. He said Hamilton did have an extensive criminal history, but that the crimes were not violent and were related to Hamilton's substance abuse.
Grant said Hamilton had been named a trustee while in the Williams County jail and that he'd caused no trouble. He recognized that any sentence might seem inadequate.
"Ultimately there's no sentence the court can impose that can undo the damage that's been done to the Meduna and Hustad families and the community," he said.
Hamilton addressed Sjue and said he didn't know what a fair sentence would be. He expressed remorse and said he wanted whatever sentence Sjue thought would be appropriate.
"I want to say I'm sorry to Alexis, her mother and her whole family," he said. "I'm also sorry to my whole family and am sorry they have to associate with me."
Sjue told the family of Alexis Meduna that any sentence wouldn't seem like enough.
"True justice in this case would be for Alexis to be back here with all of you," she said. "Were that within my power I would grant it."
She said Hamilton did appear to be taking responsibility by pleading guilty without an agreement in place. But, she said, he also had a long criminal history and the death and injury he caused was foreseeable.
She said the sentence was intended to balance the many factors involved, and she hoped it would bring closure. But she also recognized the lingering pain.
"I'm not under any illusions that this is going to solve any of this for anybody," Sjue said.