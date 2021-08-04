A 22-year-old man was sentenced to serve 5 years in prison after police said he sent lewd messages to two young girls.
Khristopher Champion pleaded guilty earlier this year to a class B felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, two class C felony counts of luring minors by computer, a class C felony count of possession of certain materials prohibited and a class C felony count of promoting obscenity to minors. He was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 3, to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended and credit for 309 days already spent in jail.
After his release, Champion will have to register as a sex offender and serve three years of supervised probation.
In February 2020, Champion was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12-year-old girl. Police said he sent the girl a photo of his penis and also told her he’d bought her lingerie and a sex toy.
Several months later, Champion was arrested again, this time accused of requesting nude photos from a 14-year-old girl.
The girl said the two had spoken from December 2019 through February 2020. The two spoke multiple times, and Champion encouraged her to touch her body in messages, court documents indicate.