A 26-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to murder.
Reginald Toussaint pleaded guilty in January to a class AA felony count of murder. A judge on Tuesday, March 16, accepted a plea agreement that imposed a sentence of 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended.
Toussaint was arrested in September 2019 and accused of shooting and killing Cesar Pineda in front of a Williston hotel.
In a victim impact statement delivered by phone, one of Pineda’s daughters addressed Toussaint and said he’d hurt her family with his actions.
“You killed a man who was innocent and would do anything to protect his family,” she said. “You killed a father and left his family with nothing but grief. You killed a father and left his daughters alone. You took my father away from me.”
Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue the plea agreement was an appropriate mix of punishment and rehabilitation.
“I think it’s a fair outcome in this particular case,” he said.
The sentence marks the end of another of the homicide cases filed in 2019.
In December, a judge gave a time-served sentence to Rasul Shaw Jr. after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He had been charged with murder after police said he stabbed Ricky Waitman to death in a Williston apartment in September 2019.
Also in December, a judge sentenced Justin Crites to serve three years in prison for manslaughter. Crites was convicted in August of manslaughter in connection with the death of Jay LePage outside a Williston bar in May 2019.
In October, a judge accepted a plea agreement that saw Ian Laboyd sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting death of Matthew York and the wounding of Parker Haider.
Also in October, Tank McMillin pleaded guilty to child abuse and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. He was accused of child abuse related to the death of his newborn son in a Williston hotel room in April 2019. His wife, Hannah McMillin, was originally charged with child abuse, but that charge was changed to murder. She pleaded guilty to a class AA murder charge in January. Her sentencing is scheduled for May.
In May, Samuel Hamilton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for criminal vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old WHS student.
The case of Steven Charles Rademacher, who is accused of murder, attempted murder and terrorizing, is still pending. Rademacher was arrested in July 2019 and accused of running down and killing a man after an argument. His trial was scheduled for March but was postponed and a new date hasn’t been set.