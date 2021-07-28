A Williston man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession.
LaSamuel Richardson, 32, was convicted in February 2021 of a federal criminal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested after a Fargo woman called police in January 2019 to report someone masturbating in a car outside her home, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.
Police traced the car to Richardson through the sex offender registry, and he was arrested later during a traffic stop.
Police found 9mm ammunition in Richardson’s jacket pocket and the person he was with during the traffic stop told police Richardson had given them a loaded 9mm handgun when they were pulled over.
A search of Richardson’s car also turned up an AR-15 rifle and several dozen rounds of .223-caliber ammunition.
A federal judge sentenced Richardson to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.