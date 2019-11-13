PORTLAND, N.D. — Authorities found the body of a 59-year-old man over the weekend in the Goose River near Portland Park, according to the Traill County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Kelly Lipsiea, of Mayville, was recovered from an area of open water on the otherwise frozen river on Sunday, Nov. 10. His death is believed to have been an accident, and an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.
At 5:18 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in Portland Park. The deputy found the vehicle, which was running and the driver’s door was open.
The deputy called for help from other deputies as well as a police dog, and started searching for the driver of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Near the area of open water where the body was discovered, authorities also found some personal property on the river bank.
The body was taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks for an autopsy.