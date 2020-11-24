A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 24, to negligent homicide, more than a year after being accused of killing another man at a Williston apartment building.
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw was charged Oct. 1, 2019 with a class AA felony count of murder. Police say he stabbed 24-year-old Ricky Waitman to death after an argument.
Shaw pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of negligent homicide, a class C felony. As part of an agreement between his attorney and prosecutors, Shaw would receive a suspended sentence. Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue can accept or reject the agreement but cannot alter it.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
The two had been socializing at an apartment building in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue W.
Waitman had been stabbed once in the head, once in the abdomen and had what appeared to be a defensive wound on his hand, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Witnesses told police that Waitman and Shaw had been hanging out earlier in the evening, and that shortly before the stabbing, Waitman was inside an apartment and Shaw was in the hallway shouting.
Waitman went into the hallway and a short time later, people in the apartment heard loud noises from the hallway. They saw Shaw on top of Waitman, moving his hand in a stabbing motion toward Waitman, charging documents indicate.
Investigators wrote that witnesses heard Waitman shout, “You stabbed me!” before Shaw left the building.
Officers found Shaw in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Bison Drive a short time later, court records state. A search of his apartment turned up clothing stained with blood, as well.
The case was one of seven homicide charges filed in Williams County in 2019.
• in April 2019, Samuel Hamilton was charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2020 and in May was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
• In April 2019, Tank and Hannah McMillin, the parents of a 1-month-old boy, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin’s charge was later upgraded to murder. In October, Tank McMillin pleaded guilty to the child abuse charge and was sentenced to 3 and 1/2 years in prison. Hannah McMillin’s trial is scheduled to start in January.
• In May 2019, Justin Crites was accused of killing 57-year-old Jay LePage in a fight outside a Williston bar. Crites was convicted in August on a class B felony manslaughter charge. His sentencing is schedule for Dec. 17.
• In July 2019, Steven Rademacher was accused of running down a neighbor with whom he’d argued. He was charged with murder, and later charges of attempted murder and terrorizing were added. His trial is scheduled for March.
• In August 2019, Reginald Toussaint was accused of a fatal shooting outside the Days Inn on Ninth Avenue. His trial is scheduled for January.
• In November 2019, Ian LaBoyd was accused of shooting two people, killing one of them. He was charged with murder and attempted murder, and in October he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.