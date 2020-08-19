A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 19, to a charge related to the death of his roommate.
Cody Hartman pleaded guilty to a class B felony count of manslaughter at his preliminary hearing. Hartman was arrested in March and accused of killing Benjamin Maxson, 40.
Maxson and Hartman got into an argument and Hartman told police that Maxson had tried to punch him twice but missed, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Hartman hit Maxson in the head at least once, then hit him in the head again when Maxson tried to get up off the floor, charging documents indicate. Hartman then left the room and went to his bed.
“Based on information gathered during the investigation, Hartman was aware that Maxson had not gotten up from the floor after the last hit and went to bed leaving Maxson on the floor,” investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Police found Maxson’s body in the apartment the two shared on the evening of March 1. When police found Hartman, he had blood on him and bruised knuckles, court records indicate.
Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson has ordered a presentence investigation, and a sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 16.