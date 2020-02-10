A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 10 to causing the crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in April just north of Williston.
Samuel Hamilton pleaded guilty to a class A felony count of criminal vehicular homicide. He was charged after an April 7, 2019, crash that claimed the life of Alexis Meduna, a student at Williston High School.
At a short hearing Monday, Hamilton entered a guilty plea to the charge. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison and because prosecutors say Hamilton meets the requirements to be considered a habitual offender, which would raise the maximum possible penalty to life in prison.
Erich Grant, Hamilton’s defense attorney, said he didn’t think there would need to be a hearing on the habitual offender designation.
“I don’t think there’s any dispute on that, your honor,” Grant told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue.
Hamilton’s plea was not part of a deal with prosecutors, meaning he could be sentenced to any amount of time between the three-year mandatory minimum and the maximum. Sjue ordered a presentence investigation, which is required by law before sentencing.
Hamilton was arrested at the scene of the fatal crash in April 2019. Police and prosecutors said he was driving more than 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of ND Highway 1804 and County Road 21.
His pickup slammed into a Jeep Wrangler in which Meduna was riding in the passenger seat. The crash killed her and injured the teenage driver of the Jeep.
Hamilton’s behavior at the scene made police believe he’d been drinking, Kathryn Preusse, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, told Sjue. A blood draw put Hamilton’s blood alcohol concentration at .151, nearly twice the legal limit of .08, Preusse said.
A date for sentencing has not been set.