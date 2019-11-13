A man was ordered held on $50,000 bond after police said he was drunk and caused a crash that sent one of his passengers to the hospital.
Brandon Gentry, 34, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 13, with criminal vehicular injury, a class C felony, and drunken driving, a class B misdemeanor.
On Saturday, Gentry was driving south on the Frontage Road alongside U.S. Highway 2 when he struck another car near the Horse Shoe Bar, Williams County Assistant State’s Attorney Nathan Madden said during a bond hearing Wednesday. The crash was bad enough to send Gentry’s wife, who was riding in the front seat, to a Minot hospital.
Madden said Gentry was uncooperative with police and that he had a lengthy criminal history. He asked Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson to set Gentry’s bond at $100,000.
Gentry asked for a lower bond, saying that he was injured in the crash and needed treatment.
“Your honor, I have six broken ribs, a broken foot and a broken leg,” Gentry said.
Through tears, he also told Johnson that he hadn’t been able to find out his wife’s condition.
“I’d just like a little bit of mercy to make bond, please, your honor,” Gentry said.
Johnson said he agreed that Gentry could pose a risk to the public and set bond at $50,000.
Gentry is due back in court Dec. 11 for a preliminary hearing.