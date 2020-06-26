A 78-year-old man was killed Thursday, June 25, when the ATV he was riding on flipped.

Roger Chinn was on a private farmstead 5 miles south of Grassy Butte around 9 p.m. Thursday when the 2012 Honda Rancher ATV he was riding on overturned on a steep embankment, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The ATV hit a tree and flipped, pinning Chinn underneath. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, a news release for the Highway Patrol said.

