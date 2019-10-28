A 73-year-old man was re-sentenced Monday, Oct. 28, to 15 years in prison for a sexual abuse charge dating back to 2004.
Roger Davies pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was originally charged in 2014, pleaded guilty in 2015, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison but the state Supreme Court overturned his guilty plea.
In the opinion, the Supreme Court ordered the case to be re-heard, finding that Davies guilty plea wasn't properly obtained. At a hearing Monday, Davies again pleaded guilty, admitting that he sexually abused a young girl multiple times over more than 18 months in 2004, 2005 and 2006.
Ty Skarda, McKenzie County state's attorney, asked Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson to sentence Davies to 20 years for the crime. Steven Mottinger, Davies' public defender, asked that Davies be given another 15 year sentence with all but the time he'd already spent in prison suspended.
Both the girl Davies abused and her mother spoke at the hearing and both spoke of the anger they still felt toward him.
"How could I ever forgive you for something so disgusting?" the victim asked Davies.
Her mother echoed that and through tears vented her anger at Davies.
"How dare you do the things you did to my little girl?" she said. "How dare you call yourself a Christian man?"
Skarda told Jacobson that a 20-year sentence was appropriate, but that he would have liked to ask for more.
"I don't necessarily agree with a capped sentence, but I understand how traumatic a trial would be for the victim," he said.
Mottinger said a suspended sentence would be in line with other, similar cases and that Davies' wife was in ill health and needed his help. Mottinger said that Davies had not received any sex offender treatment while in prison.
"I'm always surprised when I find out that people like Mr. Davies aren't offered sex offender treatment from the moment they walk in the front door," Mottinger told Jacobson.
Davies also asked to be given a suspended sentence because of the poor health his wife was in.
"I'm asking for mercy not for me but for my wife," Davies said.
Jacobson said he was going to consider all the factors the law sets out for deciding sentencing, but one was paramount.
"I have to say in this case, the more important and predominant factor I'm considering is the violation of trust by this despicable criminal act committed by Mr. Davies," he said.
Jacobson imposed a sentence of 15 years in prison, with credit for the more than five years Davies has already spent in prison. After release, Davies will be on supervised probation for life and will have to register as a sex offender.