A 37-year-old man who was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning, March 12, has died, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Dustin Laubach, of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, was driving east on U.S. Highway 2 around 2:40 a.m. the NDHP wrote in a news release. The 1996 Mazda pickup Laubach was driving hit the rear of a tanker-trailer being hauled by a 2005 Kenworth semi.
The pickup rolled and Laubach was injured. He was taken to Tioga Medical Center Thursday, then flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot, where he died Friday, police said.
Cody Ellis, 29, of American Falls, Idaho, was driving the Kenworth and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.