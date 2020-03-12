A 37-year-old Pennsylvania man was seriously hurt Thursday, March 12, when the pickup he was driving hit a tanker trailer.
Dustin Laubach was headed east on U.S. Highway 2 just east of Ray shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday when his 1996 Mazda pickup hit the rear of a tanker trailer being pulled by 29-year-old Coby Ellis. Ellis, of American Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Laubach was seriously injured and taken to Tioga Medical Center, then flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot. Ellis was not injured.
The NDHP is still investigating the crash.