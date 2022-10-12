Police have taken a man into custody after finding an estimated 1,000 pounds of explosives in an occupied Williston apartment.
28-year-old Ross Michael Petrie was arrested on Oct. 12 and put into the custody of the Williams County Correctional Center. Charges are pending with the Williams County State's Attorney's Office.
Members of the Minot Bomb Squad and Bismarck Bomb Squads have estimated that over 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive materials were found in an occupied Williston apartment on Monday night. Detonation sites near Williston High School and at the Williston City Landfill have been set up to destroy the materials.
At 3:54 p.m. Monday, the Williston Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Seventh Street West after receiving a report of possible narcotic activity according to a release from the Department. During the investigation, materials that were suspected to be explosive were found in the apartment. As a precaution, the apartment building where the items were located and a neighboring building were evacuated. After the evacuation, the Department confirmed that multiple of the suspected items were indeed explosive. Quantity of explosives and exact materials used to create the explosives may be released at a later date, but the Department confirmed that multiple different chemicals and materials to make explosives were located in the residence.
The Minot Bomb Squad and Bismarck Bomb Squad came to assist the Williston police with processing the scene on Monday night and came back Tuesday morning with more equipment. The Williston Fire Department assisted with ensuring scene safety.
“We have some of the highest trained individuals in the state brought in for this,” Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark said in a press briefing.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, 32nd Avenue West was closed from the 11th Street West intersection to the 26th Street West intersection in order to safely transport the explosive materials to a location near Williston High School that was deemed safe to detonate the items. Williston residents may have heard explosive noises as the items were detonated and disposed of by trained professionals. Williston High School confirmed that the location is near the school, and said that it has been deemed safe to continue classes as normal, despite being able to hear the explosive sounds. 26th Street West from Harvest Hills Avenue to 44th Avenue West will be closed during the detonations.
Roads re-opened on Wednesday night when it was deemed unsafe to continue operations due to low-light. The Bomb Squads will resume operations in the mid-morning hours on Oct. 13.
On Wednesday, the Bomb Squads and the Williston Police Department announced they will be utilizing a second detonation site at the Williston City Landfill.
“The Williston Police Department recognizes the concerns of citizens due to the noise and location of these detonations,” Public Information Officer Heather Cook said in a press conference. “However, the Williston Police Department wants to ensure that they are doing everything in their power with the assistance of the Minot Bomb Squad and Bismarck Bomb Squad to destroy these materials in the safest way possible.”
The investigation into the explosive materials is still active and evacuated residents cannot return to their homes. The Police Department said that the Bomb Squads have taken over command of the investigation and scene and will be the determining factor to when residents may return to their homes.
Displaced residents should reach out to apartment management for vouchers according to the Williston Police Department.