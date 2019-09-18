A 27-year-old man will have to stand trial on a child abuse charge related to the death of his 1-month-old son, a judge ruled after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Tank McMillin was charged in April with a class A felony count of child abuse or neglect in the death of his newborn child at a Williston hotel. Hannah McMillin, 18, Tank McMillin's wife and the mother of the boy, was originally also charged with child abuse, but that charge was upgraded to a class AA felony count of murder this summer.
The child, who had been born March 20, was found unresponsive in the McMillins' room in the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Williston. Police and prosecutors claimed that the couple put pillows or blankets over the infant's face when he was fussy, and that their actions caused the boy's death.
Before Wednesday's hearing, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked whether it made sense to proceed. He pointed out that Steven Mottinger, Tank McMillin's public defender, had requested Tank McMillin be evaluated to determine whether he's competent to stand trial. The report on that evaluation has not been finished.
Mottinger, however, asked to move forward with the hearing.
Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks testified that she had interviewed both Tank and Hannah McMillin and that Tank McMillin had said the pair would put pillows and blankets over the child's face when he was fussy.
Tank McMillin, who has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest, shouted "That's not true!"
Madden objected, and pointed out this was the second time McMillin had interrupted the hearing. The first time was to say his son's name, because the child has been referred to as John Doe in court proceedings.
Both times, Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson warned Tank McMillin not to interrupt.
Hendricks said later in the day, Tank McMillin said the couple placed things on the boys face because it seemed to soothe the child.
Hendricks brought up two incidents involving Hannah McMillin during the hearing. She claimed that in January, Tank McMillin had sought advice from a friend after he claimed Hannah McMillin had strangled the couple's dog with a bathrobe.
Hendricks said officers had spoken to the McMillins about two weeks before the child died to look into a claim that Hannah McMillin had said something that concerned a bystander enough to call the police.
"Hannah stated if the baby were a dog, she would kick it to the curb," Hendricks testified.
When asked by police, Tank McMillin became defensive and wouldn't let officers into the room, Hendricks said.
During cross examination, Mottinger asked Hendricks about what else Hannah McMillin had told police. Hendricks said Hannah McMillin has admitted smothering the child with pillows.
During arguments, Madden said Hendricks' testimony showed that Tank McMillin allowed the child to be harmed, which is the standard for child abuse or neglect. Mottinger, however, said the prosecution hadn't done enough to show that Tank McMillin was guilty of a class A felony.
Johnson agreed there was enough to move the case Tank McMillin on and set a trial date. Mottinger asked that no date be set until the mental health evaluation report is finalized.