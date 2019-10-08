A man who fired a gun in the hallway of a Williston apartment building in May pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 8, to multiple felony charges as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Robert John View II pleaded guilty to three class C felonies — reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm — as well as three class B misdemeanors — discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusing to halt. As part of a plea agreement, View was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended.
He was also given credit for 140 days time spent in jail since his arrest. Upon his release, he will have to serve three years of supervised probation.
View was originally charged after a May 5 incident where police said he fired a shot in the hallway of an apartment complex. View encountered two people he knew in the hallway, then pulled a gun from his waistband.
One of the people in the hallway then punched View in the face, and during the altercation, a shot was fired, charging documents state. The bullet went through the wall of an occupied apartment and got lodged in the floor. Police found a 9mm shell casing nearby.
View left the scene shortly after, and was arrested in late May. Police said he had a stolen gun in his backpack along with a pipe that had marijuana residue on it.
During a plea hearing Tuesday, View told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad that he was accepting the deal because he feared a longer sentence, but that he had acted in self-defense.
"I want it to be on the record that assailants entered my residence and this was in self defense," he said.
Eric Lundberg, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told Rustad that given the totality of the circumstances, he thought the sentence was appropriate. He said part of the reason for the deal was that the prosecution recognized View might have had a defense against the reckless endangerment charge.
"Ultimately, there's no real excuse for the (other) matter," Lundberg said, referring to the charges stemming from View's arrest.