A man twice accused of assaulting the same woman was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 13, to 15 months in prison as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Casey Gunlikson, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a class C felony count of interference with an emergency call. A class C felony charge of aggravated assault and a class B misdemeanor count of simple assault were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Gunlikson was arrested in late November 2018 and accused of assaulting a woman and hanging up her phone when she called 911. When he was arrested he was on probation for a 2016 case involving the same woman.
In that case, he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and terrorizing and was given a deferred sentence. A petition to revoke his probation in that case was also dismissed.
During a short hearing Wednesday, Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue that the agreement would give Gunlikson a chance to take part in treatment while in prison.
“Frankly, he has an alcohol problem and along with that, he has some anger issues,” Madden said.
Madden and defense attorney Richard Sand both asked for Sjue to recommend Gunlikson be placed in the Thompkins Rehabilitation Center, a unit of the Department of Corrections focused on treating addiction.
Madden said he hoped Gunlikson would also participate in anger management and domestic violence prevention treatment while in prison.
“What he does with that, I can’t control,” Madden said.
Sand said the agreement came after a lot of work from both sides.
“We’re satisfied with the agreement,” he said.
Sjue accepted the terms of the deal. She said she could see both the defense and prosecution had put in a lot of effort to come to an agreement.
“At this point in time, I think a sentence with the (Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) is appropriate,” she said.