A lawyer for a Wyoming man is trying to have an arrest warrant suspended, but prosecutors say there is no reason to do so.
A warrant was issued Friday, Feb. 5, charging Travis Ottney with a class C felony count of corruption or solicitation of a minor. The affidavit of probable cause is not publicly available because the warrant has not yet been served.
On Tuesday, Adam Justinger, a lawyer representing Ottney, filed an expedited motion to have the arrest warrant quashed — meaning Ottney wouldn't be arrested and instead would schedule an initial appearance in court.
"During this time, Mr. Ottney was out of state for business," Justinger wrote. "Nonetheless, Mr. Ottney quickly retained the undersigned counsel to assist him with the warrant. In the interest of judicial economy and to have this case proceed in a more expeditious manner, Mr. Ottney respectfully requests this Court quash the arrest warrant and instead schedule an initial appearance."
The prosecution, however, opposed quashing the warrant.
In a response, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, wrote there was no reason Ottney should be treated differently than other defendants.
"There is no indication of any defect or deficiency in the charging documents," Madden wrote. "There is only a defendant who does not wish to be arrested, and who claims that being wealthy enough to immediately hire counsel should allow him to dodge a warrant that he is fully aware of and who tells this court that if he is not allowed to dodge the arrest process, the matter will become more resource and time intensive."
A judge has not yet ruled on Ottney's motion.