A 29-year-old man is facing two felony burglary charges after police say he broke into a home and a shop.
Caleb Burczyk was charged Tuesday, Jan. 12, with one class B felony and one class C felony count of burglary and a class A misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Williams County Sheriff's deputies arrested Burczyk after a traffic stop early Monday, Jan. 11, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. They had been called to a property about a report of a burglary.
The property contained a home and an attached three-car garage and shop. Inside the shop was a separate apartment.
The homeowner was out of town, but another resident told police he found Burczyk in the shop, recognized him and told him to leave, charging documents indicate. He said he saw the homeowner's pickup parked outside and saw Burczyk's pickup parked in the homeowner's garage.
After Burczyk left the shop once, he came back a few minutes later carrying an axe, court records state. The resident again told Burczyk to leave.
"Mr. Burczyk stated that he was 'already In trouble' and Mr. Burczyk exited the shop at that time," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Burczyk was charged Dec. 29 with burglary and terrorizing after police say he sent threatening messages to a former employer and kicked the door of a home in on Dec. 26. He was released on $25,000 bond.
Burczyk is set to have a preliminary hearing on the charge Feb. 10.