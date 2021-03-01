A 26-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he fled from a police officer while drunk and injured one of his passengers.
Reese Frick was charged with three class C felonies: reckless endangerment-extreme indifference; fleeing a peace officer-vehicle-fleeing from felony and criminal vehicular injury-felony involving a motor vehicle.
A McKenzie County Sheriff’s deputy noticed Frick driving a Polaris UTV faster than 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When the deputy caught up to Frick and tried to pull him over, Frick drove off.
“I observed the vehicle traveling so fast around corners the vehicle was sideways and leaving black skid marks from the tires on the gravel roadway,” the deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
One passenger was thrown from the Polaris and woke up in a draw before walking to another house to call for a ride, charging documents indicate. That passenger told police he had been sitting on the other passenger’s lap.
During the chase, the UTV crashed and ejected both Frick and the other passenger. The other passenger needed stitches and was kept in the hospital for observation.
Police said a preliminary breath test showed Frick was over the legal limit for alcohol.