A 37-year-old man is facing 25 criminal charges, including a felony, after police say he sent a string of emails threatening a Williams County judge.
Christian Sky was charged Tuesday, Aug. 4 with one class C felony count of threatening public servants, three class A misdemeanor counts of criminal defamation and two class A misdemeanor and 19 class B misdemeanor counts of harassment. A bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Sky sent a series of more than 20 emails to Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson between August 2019 and February, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Because the case involves a local judge, Judge Daniel Borgen, who normally hears cases in Burleigh County.
In those emails, Sky accuses Johnson of spying on him and ruining his life, court records state.
“It all will come to the light and you will be fired in time,” Sky wrote in one of the emails, police say. “I think you have a chance to be better. Now's the time to clear my name which you ruined.”
Johnson was the judge that presided over two criminal cases where Sky was the defendant. In November 2018 a jury found Sky guilty of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order and Johnson sentenced him to 90 days in jail. Sky pleaded guilty to a similar charge in January 2019 before Johnson.
In both cases, Sky was accused of violating a restraining order that prevented him from approaching a woman and barred him from Walmart, where she worked. Sky has repeatedly claimed the woman and her partner had actually threatened him.
In one email, Sky included the text of what he said was a lawsuit he was filing that alleged he was being discriminated against because he was a man. In others, he claimed that Johnson was trying to have Sky’s Social Security Disability Insurance payments stopped, that Johnson had hired spies to read his email and that he is filing ethical complaints against Johnson.
The emails Sky sent started coming more frequently earlier this year, charging documents indicate. Police said he sent Johnson five emails on Feb. 4, two on Feb. 9 and three on Feb. 12.
Sky was arrested on Feb. 14 and accused of violating his probation in the two restraining order violation cases. He has been held in the Williams County jail since his arrest. A hearing in those cases is scheduled for Friday.