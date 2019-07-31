A jury spent less than half an hour deliberating Wednesday, July 31, before finding a 42-year-old man guilty of a felony theft trial.
Joey Wayland was convicted of one class C felony count of theft after a 2-day trial in Northwest District Court. He was accused of stealing an AR-15-style pistol and a 100-round drum magazine from Scenic Sports in November.
During closing arguments on Wednesday, Wayland, who was acting as his own defense attorney after firing three public defenders, questioned the evidence against him. Police and prosecutors showed surveillance video and still photos that they said showed Wayland stealing the gun.
Several witnesses also identified him as the man shown in those images.
Wayland said the person in the images resembled him, but questioned the credibility of police and witnesses. He argued that police never found the gun and there was no video showing the person who stole the gun leaving the store.
He also questioned how police settled on him as a suspect and said the vehicle he was found in didn't match the vehicle witnesses said the suspect drove off in.
Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told jurors that many of Wayland's questions weren't relevant and were designed to confuse the issue.
"Despite the defendant's best beliefs and legal thoughts, this is not a conspiracy," Kuna said.
He pointed to the testimony of witnesses and of police officers, as well as the video and photos of Wayland.
The state has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt — let alone any reasonable doubt — that the defendant stole the gun.