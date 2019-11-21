A jury has found a 30-year-old man guilty of molesting a young girl whose family was living with him.
Emmanuel Perez, also known as Amado Centeno-Lopez, was convicted Thursday, Nov. 21 of one class AA felony and one class A felony count of gross sexual imposition. He was acquitted of a class B misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Perez faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The verdict came after two days of testimony and several hours of deliberation. Perez was accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl several times in August, September and October of 2018.
As the verdict was read, the girl Perez was accused of molesting and some of her family members hugged each other and cried. Perez, who relied on an interpreter throughout the trial, showed no reaction to the verdicts.
Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad ordered a presentence investigation, which is required by law for gross sexual imposition convictions. No sentencing date has been set.