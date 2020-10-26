A 27-year-old man who was convicted in August of manslaughter has been accused of hitting another high-profile inmate.
Justin Crites was charged Monday, Oct. 26, with a class B misdemeanor count of simple assault. He is accused of hitting Ian LaBoyd, 18, who is also incarcerated in the Williams County jail.
Crites was convicted in August of manslaughter related to the death of Jay LePage, 57, outside a Williston bar in May 2019. He was accused of punching LePage, causing LePage to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. LePage died days later in a Minot hospital.
The new charges come from an incident on Oct. 22, when Crites and LaBoyd got into a disagreement over baked goods, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. A review of video surveillance showed the assault, an investigator wrote.
"Justin Crites struck Mr. LaBoyd with his fist(s) and/or knee(s), causing Mr. LaBoyd to experience pain and red markings to the forehead, back. and/or neck," investigators wrote in the charging documents.
LaBoyd is in the Williams County Correctional Center awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The teen was arrested in November and accused of killing one person and wounding another in an incident behind Cashwise in Williston.
LaBoyd was originally charged with murder, attempted murder and other felonies, but pleaded guilty earlier this month to a class B felony charge of manslaughter and a class C felony charge of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Crites' sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 21, but it was canceled and a new date has not been set.