A man convicted in December 2018 of murder has filed an appeal with the North Dakota Supreme Court claiming prosecutors failed to prove he wasn’t acting in self-defense and that his sentence was illegal.
Alex Eggleston was convicted of murdering Vance Neset in the parking lot of a Williston motel in July 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Throughout his trial, Eggleston claimed Neset threatened him repeatedly and that at one point, Neset shoved him. Eggleston testified he drew a pistol to defend himself and that he only fired when Neset tried to disarm him.
In the appeal, Kiara Kraus-Parr, Eggleston’s appellate attorney, claimed Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad was wrong when he denied a defense motion to dismiss the murder charge.
The question at the heart of the motion was whether Eggleston acted in self defense.
Kraus-Parr wrote that the standard Rustad applied was wrong.
Rustad ruled that a judge must assume the truth of the evidence the prosecution presented and in this case there was enough to proceed.
“However, that is an incorrect interpretation of the law,” Kraus-Parr wrote. “The law does not require the court assume all of the evidence presented by the State to be true. It requires viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution and giving the prosecution the benefit of all inferences reasonably to be drawn in its favor.”
She argued that the only prosecution witness to the shooting said he didn’t remember hearing Neset make any threats, but didn’t testify no threats were made. She also pointed out a contradiction between what that witness remembered and the physical evidence from the medical examiner’s office.
“If the trial court had applied the appropriate standard it would have determined that even when viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution and giving the prosecution the benefit of all inferences, the State did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Eggelston was not acting in self-defense when he shot Mr. Neset,” she wrote. “Therefore, this court should reverse the lower court’s denial of the Rule 29 motion.”
Kraus-Parr also asked the Supreme Court to overturn Eggleston’s sentence, claiming it was improperly handled.
After his conviction in December, Eggleston was sentenced in July to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Days after that hearing, prosecutors filed a motion to correct the sentence, saying the proper procedure hadn’t been followed.
Under North Dakota law, anyone convicted of a violent offense must serve at least 85 percent of their sentence before they can be paroled. When judges sentence an offender to life in prison, they are supposed to do a life-expectancy calculation.
That wasn’t done during Eggleston’s original sentencing, but did happen in October, after prosecutors filed the motion.
Kraus-Parr argued the law wasn’t properly applied.
“The remaining life expectancy of the offender must be calculated on the date of sentencing,” she wrote. “A plain reading of that language indicates that if the sentence was not calculated on the date of sentencing then section 3 would apply, ‘Notwithstanding this section, an offender sentenced under subsection 1 of section 12.1-32-01 may not be eligible for parole until the requirements of that subsection have been met.’ This would be thirty years minus good time credit.”
Prosecutors have not yet filed a reply to Eggleston’s appeal.