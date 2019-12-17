For the third time this year, 55-year-old Greg Boe defended himself in a criminal case in Northwest District Court, and for the third time this year, the results were the same.
A few prosecution witnesses called, some questions from Boe on cross-examination and a quick verdict of guilty from the jury.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Boe went on trial on a class C felony charge of threatening public servants. He was accused of writing a letter to Williams County State's Attorney Marlyce Wilder in December 2018 threatening to kill dozens or even hundreds of people if she didn't drop pending criminal charges against him.
Those charges — a class C felony count of terrorizing and a class A misdemeanor count of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order — weren't dropped, and in February he was convicted of both.
In April he was convicted of threatening public servants, the same charge he faced in Tuesday's trial. The circumstances there were almost identical: a letter to Wilder, a "hit list" of people God had told him to kill and a message that Wilder could save all of those people by dropping the original charges.
Together, those charges have led to a total sentence of 10 years and 360 days in prison. With Tuesday's conviction, Boe was sentenced to an additional three years in prison, to be served consecutively, and he will have to serve two years of supervised probation after he is released.
On Tuesday morning, Boe faced the jury dressed in a gray and burgundy plaid shirt, black jeans and orange rubber clogs, the only visible mark that he has been in custody since April 2018.
The evidence in the case was dispatched in about an hour — two witnesses for the prosecution and one exhibit. Lt. Detective Amanda McNamee with the Williams County Sheriff's Office testified that she started investigating this case when the State's Attorney's Office called about a letter from Boe to Wilder.
Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked her about what the letter contained.
"What is the defendant asking in this letter?" Kuna asked McNamee.
"It says I may continue adding until you drop the charges against me," she said.
"Do you believe this letter to be a threat against public servants?" Kuna asked.
"Yes, I did," McNamee answered.
"Do you believe it to be a threat in order to get them to do something?" he asked.
"Yes," she replied.
When Boe got the opportunity to cross-examine McNamee, he asked about the letter's content, as well as the content of other letters he'd written.
"Is there a common theme to my letters?"
McNamee said most of the letters contained references to a woman Boe has been accused of stalking and harassing for more than a decade. That woman was the one he was accused of sending a letter to in April 2018, setting the original criminal case in motion.
"He references that a lot in a lot of the letters he wrote," McNamee said.
She said he also wrote about his claim that he'd been sexually assaulted as a child, and about the court proceedings.
Boe said that was correct, then asked a follow up.
"In your opinion on sexual abuse, do you believe that has stopped?" he asked.
Before McNamee could answer, Kuna objected and Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad, who presided over the case, sustained the objection.
Boe withdrew his question and said he was done with cross-examination.
Wilder also testified, explaining what her role as state's attorney meant.
Kuna asked if she had the authority to order prosecutors in the office to dismiss charges.
"I suppose as your boss I could," she said. "I can't imagine a scenario where I would order you what to do with your case."
Kuna showed Wilder the letter and asked her some questions about it.
"Basically I considered it a threat that he would kill a whole bunch of people if I didn't dismiss the charges," Wilder said.
On cross examination, Boe asked if Wilder knew how many letters he'd written to her. She said she didn't because once there was a criminal case where she was technically the victim, others in her office didn't show her every single letter.
"What I'm getting at is all these letters, they're all the same," Boe said.
"I would disagree," Wilder said. She pointed out that the people on the list changed from letter to letter.
"It's just more people come to mind," Boe said. "Like I said a continuation."
In his closing statement, Kuna said the prosecution had proved its case beyond any doubt. Kuna argued that Boe's letter clearly said he would keep adding people to his hit list and that he couldn't guarantee their safety unless the case was dismissed.
"That's a threat, not a lullaby, it's an actual, real threat," Kuna said.
Boe, in a 5-minute, 25-second closing statement, essentially admitted writing the letter, but said all his letters were to draw attention to sexual abuse.
"At any rate I am expressing what I believe to be the truth, and in doing so it appears that people have died because of what I have said and what I'm talking about with the sexual abuse," Boe said.
He said he was worried that someone would die in prison because of him and that he would be charged with the murder.
In his rebuttal, Kuna said Boe's case was simple.
"This case is not about conspiracy theories, telepathy or aliens, it's about the defendant," he said.
After about 20 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict of guilty. Boe betrayed no reaction when the verdict was read.
As Rustad prepared to dismiss the jury, however, Boe spoke.
"Can't say I didn't tell you, folks," he said.
After the verdict, Kuna asked for Boe to be sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended and that he be put on supervised probation for two years after his release. He said the sentence was appropriate because of Boe's history.
"The defendant keeps intimidating people to get his own desires done," Kuna said.
Kuna said charges are pending against Boe in at least one other case.
Boe declined to speak during the sentencing part of the hearing.
Rustad said he thought the prosecution's recommendation was appropriate.
"I think there is a need for some probation," he said.